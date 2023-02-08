President Joe Biden’s visit to the Madison area today will close a portion of Highway 19 in DeForest for several hours, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office warned.

Highway 19 near Liuna Way in DeForest will close as Biden visits and speaks at the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in DeForest, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Biden’s speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will focus on the economy, emphasizing unions' role in it, according to a White House statement.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes and the Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to be patient if they encounter travel restrictions during the president’s visit.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look