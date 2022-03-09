 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BELTLINE

Beltline construction for 'flex lanes' to cause some closures starting next week, officials say

Snowy Beltline

More construction on the Beltline will cause some traffic disruptions starting next week. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Drivers should expect some closures and traffic shifts on the Beltline near Todd Drive starting Sunday as construction crews continue work on the 'flex lane' project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The $45.1 million construction project will allow for part-time use of the inside median shoulders during peak traffic times to open up more space on the Beltline. The system will have signs that specify when the shoulder is open and closed. 

The project was supposed to be completed in December, but has been delayed because of a global shortage of software chips needed for signs and other components associated with the lanes. Construction is now expected to be completed this summer. 

In the meantime, construction in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline near Todd Drive will create some disruptions for drivers starting Sunday night, the transportation department said. Effects include: 

  • Closure of the Todd Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline for one month. 
  • Periodic nighttime closures of the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Todd Drive from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. 
  • Overnight closures of Todd Drive under the Beltline. 
  • Traffic shifts near Todd Drive. 
  • Construction noise. 

The westbound lanes of the Beltline won't be impacted, the transportation department said.

Flex Lane rendering on Madison Beltline near Todd Drive

A rendering of "Flex Lane" by WisDOT. Changeable messages and signals will be used to indicate when the shoulders are open or closed for travel, such as the green downward arrow pictured above and a red "X" when the lane is closed. 

The Department of Transportation expects the Todd Drive area to be completed in June 2022, but did not say when this summer the overall project will be completed. 

Crews have installed all the flex lane signs and other components and will be testing them throughout the spring, the department said. 

