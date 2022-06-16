 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As temperatures rise, pavement buckles on Madison area roads

Pavement buckling, (copy 2)

Four separate incidents of pavement buckling were reported in Madison on Tuesday, with another in Columbia County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

 PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

With temperatures in the mid-90s earlier this week, pavement buckles are creating problems for drivers, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

On Wednesday, pavement buckling caused lane closures in Columbia County on Interstate 39 near Lodi. And on Tuesday, DOT reported four incidents of buckling in the greater Madison area, according to a tweet from the department. No incidents were reported in Dane County on Wednesday, said Steve Theisen, a DOT spokesperson.

Pavement buckling takes place when weather shifts from very cool to very hot, leading slabs of pavement to expand and push into one another. When the pressure becomes intense enough, the pavement can "buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips," the statement said.

The repair time for buckling varies based on the extent of the damage and traffic staging, Theisen said.

And with next Monday and Tuesday's high temperatures forecasted to reach the mid-90s, next week may bring more buckling, too: The likelihood of buckling increases when temperatures exceed 90 degrees, Theisen said. 

DOT urged drivers to be ready to move over for highway crews and to report serious issues with location information to 911. The 511 website provides updated information on incidents and delays.

Politics