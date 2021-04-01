 Skip to main content
Another Beltline ramp closing for 3 weeks as part of ongoing improvement project
alert

Another Beltline ramp closing for 3 weeks as part of ongoing improvement project

Beltline ramp closures

Some ramps on the Beltline are already closed due to the project, and another is set to be closed starting Monday.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Another ramp along the Beltline will be closed for three weeks starting Monday as part of an ongoing project to improve the highway, which includes introducing part-time shoulder use during peak traffic times.

The westbound Beltline ramp to Todd Drive will be closed as of 6:30 p.m. Monday until April 26, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes.

The Todd Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline, including the eastbound auxiliary lane between Todd Drive and Fish Hatchery Road, and the eastbound Beltline ramp to southbound Fish Hatchery Road are currently closed until April 19.

Ramp closures and work operations are dependent on weather and subject to change.

The improvement project is scheduled to be completed in December. The project includes turning the inside median shoulders from the Whitney Way exit to Interstate 39/90 into additional travel lanes during peak traffic times, which is known as part-time shoulder use or “flex lane.”

