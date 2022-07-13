 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After series of mechanical problems, Merrimac Ferry back in service, DOT says

Merrimac Ferry opening day 2021, PDR photo

The Merrimac Ferry makes one of the first trips of the year across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin on Monday, March 22, 2021.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

After a series of mechanical problems, the Merrimac Ferry is back in service, hopefully for good, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

DOT spokesperson Michael Bie said the ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power/pressure in its hydraulics system during crossings last week and was docked for repairs last Tuesday through Friday.

The ferry closed again on Sunday to replace a seal. Then on Monday morning, it was out of service for regularly scheduled maintenance on the crossing cable. After that work, the ferry opened briefly until a problem developed with a seal in the drive motor, and it was closed to repair that until re-opening at noon on Tuesday, Bie said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94. 

For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.

