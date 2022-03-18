3 roundabouts to be built at Highway 51 intersections in Stoughton this year

Three multi-lane roundabouts will be built at Highway 51 intersections in Stoughton this year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
Construction on the $6.3 million project is scheduled to start on April 4 at the Highway 51 intersections with Roby Road/Deer Point Drive, Wisconsin 138 west, and Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what …
A public meeting is scheduled for March 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Stoughton Fire Department Training Room, 401 E. Main Street, to preview the construction work.
The three intersections will be built at the same time with four traffic stages.
From early April to early May, there will be overnight closures on Highway 51 and Silverado Drive will be closed for 14 days.
From early May to mid-July, there will be overnight closures on Highway 51 and Highway 138, and Hoel Avenue will be closed for 12 days, with access to Highway 51 from Roby Road shut down.
From mid-July to work completion in late October, all roads will be open to traffic.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!