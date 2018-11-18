Norway:
“Gledelig Jul!”
Norway is the birthplace of the Yule log. The ancient Norse used the Yule log in their celebration of the return of the sun at winter solstice. “Yule” came from the Norse word hweol, meaning wheel. The Norse believed that the sun was a great wheel of fire that rolled toward and then away from the earth. The family fireplace being such a central part of the typical Christmas scene dates back to the Norse Yule log. It’s probably also responsible for the popularity of log-shaped cheese, cakes and desserts during the holidays.
Germany:
“Froehliche Weihnachten!” Decorating evergreen trees had always been a part of the German winter-solstice tradition. The first “Christmas trees” explicitly decorated and named after the Christian holiday appeared in Strasbourg in Alsace at the beginning of the 17th century. Christmas trees began appearing after 1750 in other parts of Germany and even more so after 1771. That’s when Johann Wolfgang von Goethe visited Strasbourg and promptly included a Christmas tree in his novel “The Suffering of Young Werther.”
The first German immigrants to the United States decorated Christmas trees in the 1820s in Pennsylvania. After Germany’s Prince Albert married Queen Victoria he introduced the Christmas tree tradition to England. The first American newspaper carried a picture of a Christmas tree in 1848. The custom spread to nearly every home in just a few years.
Mexico:
“Feliz Navidad!” The American minister to Mexico, Joel R. Poinsett, brought a red-and-green plant in 1828 from Mexico to America. Because the coloring seemed perfect for the new holiday the plants – called poinsettias after Poinsett – began appearing in greenhouses as early as 1830. New York stores began to sell them for Christmas 1870. By 1900 they were a universal symbol of the holiday.
In Mexico papier-mâché sculptures called piñatas are filled with candy and coins to be hung from the ceiling. Children then take turns hitting the piñata until it breaks, sending a shower of treats to the floor. Children race to gather as much of the loot as they can.
England:
“Happy Christmas!” Those in the United Kingdom tend to say “Happy Christmas” as opposed to the “Merry Christmas” spoken in the United States.
An Englishman named John Calcott Horsley helped to popularize the tradition of sending Christmas greeting cards when he began producing small cards in the late 1830s featuring festive scenes and pre-written holiday greetings. Newly efficient post offices in England and the United States made the cards almost-overnight sensations. At about the same time similar cards were being made by R.H. Pease, the first American card maker, in Albany, New York, and by Louis Prang, a German who immigrated to America in 1850.
Celtic and Teutonic peoples had long considered mistletoe to have magic powers. It was said to have the ability to heal wounds and increase fertility. Celts hung mistletoe in their homes in order to bring themselves good luck and ward off evil spirits. During holidays in the Victorian era the English would hang sprigs of mistletoe from ceilings and in doorways. If someone was found standing under the mistletoe he or she would be kissed by someone else in the room. That was behavior not usually demonstrated in Victorian society.
Plum pudding is an English dish dating back to the Middle Ages. Suet, flour, sugar, raisins, nuts and spices are tied loosely in cloth and boiled until the ingredients are “plum” – meaning they have enlarged enough to fill the cloth. It is then unwrapped, sliced like cake and topped with cream.
Caroling also began in England. Wandering musicians would travel from town to town visiting castles and homes of the rich. In return for their performances the musicians hoped to receive a hot meal or money.
In the United States and England, children hang stockings on their bedpost or near a fireplace on Christmas Eve, hoping they will be filled with treats while they sleep. In Scandinavia similar-minded children leave their shoes on the hearth. The tradition can be traced to legends about Saint Nicholas. One legend tells of three poor sisters who could not marry because they had no money for a dowry. To save them from being sold by their father, St. Nick left gifts of gold coins for each of the three sisters. One went down the chimney and landed in a pair of shoes that had been left on the hearth. Another went into a window and into a pair of stockings left hanging by the fire to dry.
France:
“Joyeux Noël!” In France, Christmas is called Noel. That comes from the French phrase les bonnes nouvelles, which means “the good news” and refers to the Gospel.
In southern France some people burn a log in their homes from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day. That stems from an ancient tradition in which farmers would use part of the log to ensure good luck for the next year’s harvest.
Central America A manger scene is the primary decoration in most southern-European, Central American and South American nations. St. Francis of Assisi created the first living nativity in 1224 to help explain the birth of Jesus to his followers.
Jamestown, Virginia
According to reports by Captain John Smith, the first eggnog made in the United States was consumed in his 1607 Jamestown settlement. Nog comes from the word grog, which refers to any drink made with rum.
