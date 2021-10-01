TRADING PLACES

Lauren Barnes and Giorgia Civita have been alternating between libero and defensive specialist the past two weekends. Even though Barnes earned second-team All-American honors last season at libero, she has no problem switching roles with Civita. And she suggests DS Joslyn Boyer could play libero as well.
“The way I like to look at it is that we’re just making each other better,” Barnes said. “We have what I think of as three liberos in the backcourt. Switching off with Gio, it’s like when her play elevates, my play elevates. And when my play elevates, her play elevates. Having such close competition is awesome.
“It’s not like we’re fighting each other for the spot. It’s like we’re both trying to get as good as we can for the team. Having both of us in that position is great. I love it. It’s a lot of fun. We call it coop-etition.”