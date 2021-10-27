 Skip to main content
TOUGH STRETCHES
TOUGH STRETCHES

Demps hit v Minnesota 2021

Both UW and Nebraska are in the meat of their schedules. Wednesday’s match will be the third of four consecutive matches against ranked teams for the Badgers, who will travel to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday.

Nebraska, which played just two ranked teams in the first half of the schedule, started a run of five tough matches with a victory over Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers will hit the road following Wednesday's match for contests at No. 11 Minnesota, Illinois, which is just outside the Top 25, and No. 9 Ohio State.

Nebraska comes to the UW Field House for a Black Friday match Nov. 26.

