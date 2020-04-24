Toronto Star: ‘Heartbreak on heartbreak’: the tragedy of the Nova Scotia mass shooting

The prime minister was able once again, by dint of emotional intelligence or political shrewdness, to strike the right notes. Even as Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer once again misread the moment, going on about the need for enhanced parliamentary sittings on a day when most Canadians could have cared less.

The newest devastation unfolded in a manner fit for fiction, the suspect eluding police for some 12 hours by driving a mock RCMP cruiser and wearing a police uniform remarkable in their detail.

It seems unlikely such extraordinary materials would have been assembled by someone who simply snapped. Rather, they seem to suggest extraordinary planning.

Yet no one acquainted with the killer seems to have noticed anything untoward. Local MP Lenore Zann said she heard from people who “went to school with him, said he was such a nice guy, talked to him all the time, said he seemed to be fine.”

The rampage began in the community of Portapique, a cottage area so sleepy that signs around town spell it different ways.

It’s a place few Canadians had likely heard of, but a place that has become forever notorious after the killer left a list of dead that could have been pulled from a Tim Hortons ad.