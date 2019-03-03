The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s inaugural Top Workplaces project possess not only vibrant corporate cultures, but interesting histories, practices and approaches to community service.
Here’s just a sampling of what makes them special:
- Employees at ACS Inc. enjoy company-sponsored spring and fall outings, monthly summer cookouts and a Christmas party at the Edgewater Hotel, including an overnight stay.
- More than 800 people attended the Bank of Prairie du Sac’s annual Dairy Day, a June tribute to farmers where employees served up the food – including pork sandwiches, cheese sticks, hot dogs and Culver’s custard.
- UW Credit Union has increased workforce diversity by 57 percent during the past five years.
- The staff at Design Concepts Inc. just completed a Make-a-Wish Foundation project for a Fox Valley boy with serious health problems. Employees built a stroller-bike that exercises his arms and legs while his parents push him along.
- The Douglas Stewart Co. offers a dog-friendly environment, with a fenced dog play area.
- Heritage Credit Union plans to build a 50,000-square-foot, multi-story headquarters in DeForest on a 7-acre parcel on Liuna Way. Construction of the facility is expected to start this year.
- JP Cullen is a fifth-generation, family-owned company. It also has 25 employees that have generations of their families that have worked at the firm.
- pc/nametag involves employees in a range of special events, including a Fat Tuesday celebration with creole food and employees outfitted in beads, feather boas, hats and headdresses.
- Epic was formed in a basement in 1979, with 1½ employees and has grown to occupy a large campus in Verona and now employs more than 9,500 people.
- Five percent of Widen Enterprises’ workforce is targeted for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
- Heartland Credit Union was formed during the Great Depression. Its first president was elected by seven frugal businessmen meeting in the basement of Madison’s Wisconsin Telephone Building.
- Twenty-one percent of Hiebing’s employees have tenures in the double-digits – including several with more than 30 years of service.
- Kwik Trip made a commitment to follow green-building standards in the construction of its new stores by having them meet LEED certification requirements.
- PerBlue has a catered lunch program and covers half of the cost of meals delivered each day.
- At a recent staff meeting, employees at Heartland Credit Union took part in a charity bike-building event. Each team built a bicycle that was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Madison.
- RenewAire LLC reimburses employees for medical coinsurance expenses and offers partial specialty provider and urgent care co-pays.