JP Cullen

Richard Cullen, with JP Cullen company, left, talks with Dave Huston, a crane operating engineer, on the construction site of the UW Meat Science Laboratory on May 24, 2017.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s inaugural Top Workplaces project possess not only vibrant corporate cultures, but interesting histories, practices and approaches to community service.

Here’s just a sampling of what makes them special:

  • Employees at ACS Inc. enjoy company-sponsored spring and fall outings, monthly summer cookouts and a Christmas party at the Edgewater Hotel, including an overnight stay.
  • More than 800 people attended the Bank of Prairie du Sac’s annual Dairy Day, a June tribute to farmers where employees served up the food – including pork sandwiches, cheese sticks, hot dogs and Culver’s custard.
  • UW Credit Union has increased workforce diversity by 57 percent during the past five years.
  • The staff at Design Concepts Inc. just completed a Make-a-Wish Foundation project for a Fox Valley boy with serious health problems. Employees built a stroller-bike that exercises his arms and legs while his parents push him along.
  • The Douglas Stewart Co. offers a dog-friendly environment, with a fenced dog play area.
  • Heritage Credit Union plans to build a 50,000-square-foot, multi-story headquarters in DeForest on a 7-acre parcel on Liuna Way. Construction of the facility is expected to start this year.
  • JP Cullen is a fifth-generation, family-owned company. It also has 25 employees that have generations of their families that have worked at the firm.
  • pc/nametag involves employees in a range of special events, including a Fat Tuesday celebration with creole food and employees outfitted in beads, feather boas, hats and headdresses.
  • Epic was formed in a basement in 1979, with 1½ employees and has grown to occupy a large campus in Verona and now employs more than 9,500 people.
  • Five percent of Widen Enterprises’ workforce is targeted for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
  • Heartland Credit Union was formed during the Great Depression. Its first president was elected by seven frugal businessmen meeting in the basement of Madison’s Wisconsin Telephone Building.
  • Twenty-one percent of Hiebing’s employees have tenures in the double-digits – including several with more than 30 years of service.
  • Kwik Trip made a commitment to follow green-building standards in the construction of its new stores by having them meet LEED certification requirements.
  • PerBlue has a catered lunch program and covers half of the cost of meals delivered each day.
  • At a recent staff meeting, employees at Heartland Credit Union took part in a charity bike-building event. Each team built a bicycle that was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Madison.
  • RenewAire LLC reimburses employees for medical coinsurance expenses and offers partial specialty provider and urgent care co-pays.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0