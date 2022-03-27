Top Workplaces overview

As the long-running story of the pandemic unfolds, so does the story of perseverance, leadership and the importance of a resilient, carefully crafted workplace culture.

This is the fourth year that the Wisconsin State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties.

“We’ve found a remarkable consistency. Many companies that were identified as high-performing workplaces in 2019 are still being ranked among the best,” said Ross McDuffie, president of Madison Media Partners, which produces the Wisconsin State Journal and Madison.com. “But others rose to the challenge, even in these unpredictable times. That shows their innovation and willingness to adapt to meet employees’ needs.”

These organizations, which run the gamut from a chocolate manufacturer to a mortgage company to cybersecurity firms share a common trait – the vision to create a workplace where employees feel supported, rewarded and part of the action.

Despite concerns about the pandemic, the economy and the labor market, employees remain optimistic and upbeat about their workplaces, according to companies surveyed by Energage.

This year’s project surveyed 96 companies with more than 16,000 Madison-area employees, and they were more upbeat than their counterparts nationally about key workplace metrics such as pay, inclusion, appreciation, innovation, work-life balance and values.

The surveys revealed that, despite the challenges, employers have found ways to make their employees feel valued and respected. Those employees helped their companies succeed and grow, even under the most trying circumstances.

That creativity, paired with the strength of the workplace culture leading up to the crisis and a willingness to adapt to change, enabled companies to navigate through the pandemic’s peaks and valleys. Through it all, many of them grew their bottom lines.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, pointed to the need for strong workplace cultures.

“If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture,” Rubino said.

Read more about these extraordinary companies, their approaches, their success stories and their employees’ views on their workplace cultures in the pages that follow.