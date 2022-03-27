Top Workplaces COVID leadership

Through the messy management challenges and the pressures of a changeable labor market brought on by the pandemic, many Madison-area organizations navigated their way to success.

It wasn’t easy, but many leaders credit their strong employee cultures and forward-looking approaches to being able to weather the surging waves of the virus.

At Iconica, an architecture, engineering and general contracting business, president and CEO Jim Pientka hearkened back to the challenges presented by the Great Recession, which began in 2008.

“When we went through the recession, we waited and waited for things to come back to normal, and they never did,” Pientka said. “One week after COVID hit, I announced to the company that things are never going to be the same, and we have to figure out who our clients are going to be and what the environment is going to be and learn to work in it.”

Lynne Sexten, president and CEO at Agrace — which provides services for people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving — said the organization ensured no employee’s paycheck would be affected by closure orders in 2020. Agrace also accommodated employees experiencing difficult personal issues.

“Flexibility is not a concession. It’s a smart retention tool that we’re making a permanent part of our staffing model,” Sexten said.

At WPPI Energy in Sun Prairie, Mike Peters, the organization’s president and CEO, agreed that change is here to stay. And that means it’s more important than ever to be appreciative, supportive and constantly working on workplace culture.

“We’ll never go back to what it was in 2019. That’s gone,” Peters said. “This type of work arrangement that’s extremely flexible requires us to be very transparent, and the one area we continue to look at is accountability.”

Peters said teamwork depends on reciprocal trust. “We have to keep showing them that we trust them and they trust us,” he added.

At Singlewire, which develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government offices and businesses to emergency situations, CEO Paul Shain said the nature of the company’s work lent itself to easily working remotely.

Although Singlewire has been largely unaffected by the Great Resignation, Shain keeps a close eye on workplace issues to keep it that way. In his industry, people can now change jobs and work remotely for other companies globally.

“The cost of moving for people is down to zero, which is really odd,” said Shain. “You’re still in your same pajamas, same office, home office. And that’s an interesting dynamic for companies to deal with. It used to be a much bigger decision for an employee to make a change.”

Intentional communication is a key to maintaining employee engagement and collaboration, said Jack Koziol, president and CEO of Infosec, a cybersecurity educator. For example, for new hires and younger people, Infosec goes out of its way to help provide the interaction needed for them to succeed.

And, labor-market pressures have brought workplace issues into sharper focus, Koziol said.

“We’re already in talent wars with companies like Google and Amazon,” he said. “They’re really targeting us. But it all comes back to culture and do people believe in our mission. Are they engaged? Do they like their co-workers? Do they like their management? That’s how you keep people.”