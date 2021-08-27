Top five wide receivers

1. Chris Olave (above), Ohio State: Olave shocked a lot of people when he decided to return to the Buckeyes rather than enter the NFL draft. Olave tied a program record with 7.1 receptions per game, finishing with 50 for 729 yards and seven scores.
2. David Bell, Purdue: Bell has gone over the 100-yard mark in 10 of his 18 career games with the Boilermakers. He led the Big Ten with 104.2 yards receiving per game as a sophomore last season, finishing with 53 catches for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana: Fryfogle was the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year after finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards — a whopping 19.5 average — and seven touchdowns. Fryfogle reached the 200-yard mark in back-to-back weeks against Michigan State and Ohio State.
4. Jahan Dotson, Penn State: Dotson had 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, catching a pass of 20 yards or longer in eight of nine games.
5. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State: Wilson, a dangerous slot receiver, had 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore last season.