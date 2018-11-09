1. Ryan Taylor, SG, Northwestern: Evansville grad transfer led Missouri Valley Conference in scoring at 21.3 per game.
2. Evan Boudreaux, PF, Purdue: Dartmouth grad transfer is a two-time all-Ivy League player who can shoot and rebound.
3. Keyshawn Woods, SG, Ohio State: Grad transfer on third school shot 42.5 percent from 3 at Charlotte and Wake Forest.
4. Peter Kiss, SG, Rutgers: Sophomore sat out last year after transferring from Quinnipiac, where he scored 13.3 points a game.
5. Shaq Carter, PF, Rutgers: Junior college transfer isn't a big scorer, but at 6-9 and 245 he's a presence inside.