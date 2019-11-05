1. Jahaad Proctor (above right), SG, Purdue: Grad transfer helps fill Carsen Edwards void after averaging 19.5 points at High Point.
2. Micah Potter, C, UW: When the Ohio State transfer becomes eligible, he's a physical, experienced big who can shoot.
3. Akwasi Yeboah, SF, Rutgers: Hot-shooting grad transfer from Stony Brook was first-team America East Conference pick.
4. Cam Mack, PG, Nebraska: Junior-college transfer signed with St. John's but will now lead Fred Hoiberg's uptempo game.
5. Marcus Carr, PG, Minnesota: Sit-out transfer led Pitt in assists and steals during his freshman season two years ago.