Top five tight ends

1. Jake Ferguson (above), UW: Ferguson has been steady during his first three seasons playing for the Badgers, amassing 99 catches for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns. The former Madison Memorial standout believes he has one more big step to take before his time at UW is over.
2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: Nine of Ruckert’s 28 career catches have resulted in touchdowns.
3. Peyton Hendershot, Indiana: The Hoosiers need Hendershot, who had 23 catches for 151 yards and four touchdowns last season, to return to his 2019 form (52 receptions for 622 yards).
4. Sam LaPorta, Iowa: LaPorta appears poised for a breakout season at a position that has been very fruitful for the Hawkeyes over the years. He had a team-high 27 receptions in 2020.
5. Daniel Barker, Illinois: Barker, who has 16 career starts, had at least one reception in seven of eight games as a junior last season.