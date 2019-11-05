1. Michigan: Zavier Simpson (above) is a great leader, but the top three scorers all left school early for the NBA draft.
2. Illinois: Brad Underwood has his system in place and a stable roster, making the Illini the Big Ten’s wild card.
3. Iowa: There is uncertainty following point guard Jordan Bohannon’s hip surgery, but Hawkeyes are solid elsewhere.
4. Penn State: With depth, experience and a star in Lamar Stevens, Nittany Lions could land first NCAA bid since 2011.
5. Indiana: Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are hard to replace, but Hoosiers should be bigger, stronger inside.