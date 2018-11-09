1. Purdue: Guard Carsen Edwards is Boilermakers' only returning starter. He's also the best player in the conference.
2. Maryland: After losing two wing players early to the NBA, Terps are young. But at least they're young and talented.
3. Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann's first year went well, but big men Keita Bates-Diop and Jae'Sean Tate moved on.
4. Minnesota: If Gophers can get point guard position squared away, they could jump back into the first division.
5. Iowa: All offense and no defense has become Hawkeyes' modus operandi. If defense picks up, they could challenge.