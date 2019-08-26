1. Ihmir Smith-Marsette (above), KR, Iowa: Will add punt return duties after leading Big Ten with 29.5-yard average on kickoff returns.
2. Matt Coglin, K, Michigan State: Junior's stats — 18-for-22 on field goals — were stellar. That's too many attempts, though.
3. Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State: Despite his booming leg, Chrisman had 29 punts downed inside the 20 compared to one touchback.
4. Donovan Peoples-Jones, PR, Michigan: Had 10.0-yard average on 25 punt returns, the best mark among all full-time returners.
5. Demetrius Douglas, KR/PR, Minnesota: Ranked second in punt-return average, third in kickoff-return average in conference.