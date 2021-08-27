Top five specialists

1. Aron Cruickshank (above), KR, Rutgers: Cruickshank has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns over the past two seasons: Two at UW in 2019 and two at Rutgers, where he transferred to be closer to his home in New York.
2. Connor Culp, K, Nebraska: Culp went 13 of 15 on field goals with a long of 49 yards last season after joining the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer from LSU.
3. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa: Taylor averaged 44.1 yards per punt and dropped 18 of his 40 attempts inside the 20-yard line last season.
4. Charles Campbell, K, Indiana: Campbell went 10 of 11 on field goals last season. He was 3 of 3 from 50-plus yards, with a long of 53.
5. Charlie Jones, PR, Iowa: Jones arrived at Iowa as a walk-on but earned a scholarship last winter after averaging a Big Ten-best 10.5 yards per punt return last season. He had a 54-yard return for a touchdown against Michigan State.