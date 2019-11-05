1. Lamar Stevens (above), Penn State: Conference's most well-rounded big was second in scoring, seventh in rebounding in Big Ten.
2. Aaron Henry, Michigan State: Versatile sophomore came on late and already has Tom Izzo talking about his NBA future.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
3. Nojel Eastern, Purdue: An elite defender and rebounder for the position, junior is expected to expand offensive game.
4. Isaiah Livers, Michigan: Big Ten's leading 3-point shooter at 42.6% as a sophomore, Livers will take on a larger role.
5. Jerome Hunter, Indiana: After missing freshman season with a leg injury, versatile scorer finally is back practicing.