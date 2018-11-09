Charles Matthews

Michigan's Charles Matthews averaged 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season for the Spartans. 

1. Charles Matthews, Michigan: In a conference loaded with great wing players, junior is one of the best.

2. Lamar Stevens, Penn State: Quietly became one of the Big Ten's most productive players as a sophomore.

3. Isaac Copeland, Nebraska: Well-rounded senior lived up to the hype after transferring from Georgetown.

4. Justin Smith, Indiana: Leaper played out of position as freshman and still finished the season strong.

5. Vic Law, Northwestern: Long, athletic wing can score, rebound and defend, and he's finally healthy.

