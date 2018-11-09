1. Charles Matthews, Michigan: In a conference loaded with great wing players, junior is one of the best.
2. Lamar Stevens, Penn State: Quietly became one of the Big Ten's most productive players as a sophomore.
3. Isaac Copeland, Nebraska: Well-rounded senior lived up to the hype after transferring from Georgetown.
4. Justin Smith, Indiana: Leaper played out of position as freshman and still finished the season strong.
5. Vic Law, Northwestern: Long, athletic wing can score, rebound and defend, and he's finally healthy.