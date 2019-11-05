1. Joe Wieskamp (above), Iowa: Unexpected player absences should leave Wieskamp, a 42.4% 3-point shooter, with plenty of shots.
2. Joshua Langford, Michigan State: Terrific talent played only 13 games last year and is out until January this year.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
3. Devonte Green, Indiana: Senior shot 41% from 3, but he'll be asked to do more than fire away from outside this year.
4. Trent Frazier, Illinois: After ceding the point guard spot to Ayo Dosunmu, junior shot 40.6 percent from 3-point land.
5. Brad Davison, UW: Junior will be a full-time shooting guard this season, which should aid his long-range consistency.