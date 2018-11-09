Jordan Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon converted 43.0 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. 

1. Cassius Winston, SG, Michigan State: In addition to running the show, led Big Ten by shooting 49.7 percent from 3.

2. Jordan Bohannon, PG, Iowa: Did we mention point guards can now shoot? Bohannon hit 43.0 percent from 3 as sophomore.

3. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue: Increased defensive pressure will make it hard to match last year's 40.6 percent from 3.

4. Joe Wieskamp, SG, Iowa: There is no truth to rumor Wieskamp committed to Hawkeyes at birth, but he can stroke it.

5. Aleem Ford, SF, Wisconsin: Lanky forward shot 40.6 percent from 3 and appeared to be a player who is just warming up.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0