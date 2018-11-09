1. Cassius Winston, SG, Michigan State: In addition to running the show, led Big Ten by shooting 49.7 percent from 3.
2. Jordan Bohannon, PG, Iowa: Did we mention point guards can now shoot? Bohannon hit 43.0 percent from 3 as sophomore.
3. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue: Increased defensive pressure will make it hard to match last year's 40.6 percent from 3.
4. Joe Wieskamp, SG, Iowa: There is no truth to rumor Wieskamp committed to Hawkeyes at birth, but he can stroke it.
5. Aleem Ford, SF, Wisconsin: Lanky forward shot 40.6 percent from 3 and appeared to be a player who is just warming up.