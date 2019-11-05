1. Isaiah Livers (above), SF, Michigan: Led Big Ten with 42.6% from 3-point arc but will get more defensive attention this year.
2. Joe Wieskamp, SG, Iowa: Sophomore was second in Big Ten at 42.4 percent on 3s and might be conference's purest shooter.
3. D'Mitrik Trice, PG, UW: Junior led nation in 3-point percentage early on, now he must sustain it for 30-plus games.
4. Aaron Wiggins, SG, Maryland: Shot 41.3 percent from 3 as a freshman sixth man and his role will only increase.
5. Gabe Kalscheur, SG, Minnesota: Hit 41% of his 3s to rank eighth in Big Ten and looks to build on that as sophomore.