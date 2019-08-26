1. Jonathan Taylor, UW: With 4,171 rushing yards, 6.9 per carry and 29 touchdowns in two years, he's already chasing records.
2. J.K. Dobbins (above), Ohio State: Sophomore slump should end quickly now that he no longer has to share carries with Mike Weber.
3. Anthony McFarland, Maryland: Averaged 7.9 yards per carry while setting school freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards.
4. Reggie Corbin, Illinois: Came out of nowhere as a junior to rush for 1,085 yards and — get this — 8.5 yards per carry.
5. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota: Stepped up when top two backs were lost to injury, rushing for 1,160 yards as a freshman.