Top five running backs

Journey Brown Rutgers Penn St

1. Journey Brown (above), Penn State: Averaged 6.9 yards per carry last year, better than Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins.

2. Master Teague, Ohio State: Had limited touches, but his 5.8 yards per carry made him third-team All-Big Ten.

3. Stevie Scott, Indiana: Leading returning rusher in the conference has effective combination of size and speed.

4. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota: Were those 140 rushing yards against Auburn in the bowl a sign of things to come?

5. Zach Charbonnet, Michigan: He showed a nose for the end zone as a freshman but will be counted on to do more.

