Top five running backs

1. Mohamed Ibrahim (above), Minnesota: Ibrahim led the Big Ten with 15 touchdowns and 153.7 yards rushing per game as a junior, needing only seven games to go over the 1,000-yard mark.
2. Tyler Goodson, Iowa: UW fans don’t need an introduction to Goodson, whose 80-yard touchdown run helped the Hawkeyes beat the visiting Badgers last December.
3. Master Teague III, Ohio State: Teague led the Buckeyes with eight rushing touchdowns last season and rushed for a career-high 169 yards in a 42-35 win over then-No. 9 Indiana. But there are some blue-chip tailbacks competing for playing time with Teague in a strong Buckeyes backfield.
4. Zander Horvath, Purdue: Horvath led the Boilermakers with 442 yards rushing and was among the team leaders in receptions (30) and receiving yards (304) last season.
5. Chase Brown, Illinois: Brown registered only 18 carries in the first three games of the season before breaking through with a big game (17 carries, 131 yards) in a win at Rutgers. He followed that with 110 yards and two touchdowns the following week at Nebraska.