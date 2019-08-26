1. Rondale Moore (right), WR, Purdue: Consensus all-American as a true freshman after leading the country with 114 pass receptions.
2. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota: With size and leaping ability, imagine what Johnson could do with better quarterback play.
3. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: Buried behind three NFL-bound receivers last year, Hill still caught 70 passes for 885 yards.
4. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan: More wide-open offense should allow Peoples-Jones to finally realize his potential.
5. Jake Ferguson, TE, UW: Flip a coin among Ferguson, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth as Big Ten's best.