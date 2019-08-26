Rondale Moore

 

1. Rondale Moore (right), WR, Purdue: Consensus all-American as a true freshman after leading the country with 114 pass receptions.

2. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota: With size and leaping ability, imagine what Johnson could do with better quarterback play.

3. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: Buried behind three NFL-bound receivers last year, Hill still caught 70 passes for 885 yards.

4. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan: More wide-open offense should allow Peoples-Jones to finally realize his potential.

5. Jake Ferguson, TE, UW: Flip a coin among Ferguson, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth as Big Ten's best.

