1. Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State: Swing forward is Big Ten's top returning rebounder after averaging 7.7 boards per game.
2. Daniel Oturu (above), C, Minnesota: His 7.0 average was amazing since sidekick Jordan Murphy left few rebounds for anyone else.
3. Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State: Became the beast on the boards the Spartans needed after Nick Ward went down.
4. Mike Watkins, C. Penn State: Productivity has never been Watkins' problem. Availability has been an issue, though.
5. Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland: Averaged 6.8 rebounds despite frequent foul trouble and limited minutes as a freshman.