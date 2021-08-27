Top five quarterbacks

1. Michael Penix Jr. (above), Indiana: While Penix’s completion percentage dipped to 56.4 last season, he still finished with 1,645 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions before a torn ACL ended his season after six games.
2. Sean Clifford, Penn State: Clifford, who has 20 career starts under his belt, threw for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 335 yards and three scores last season.
3. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland: The younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa started four games last season after transferring from Alabama. His 13.5 yards per completion led the Big Ten, and he was second in passing efficiency rating (138.5.)
4. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: After setting program records by throwing for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019, Morgan’s completion percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating dropped significantly last season.
5. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: Martinez still has work to do to become a more consistent passer, but he completed a program-record 71.5% of his passes in 2020 and led the Cornhuskers with 521 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground.