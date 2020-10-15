 Skip to main content
Top five quarterbacks

Justin Fields - Big Ten Championship

1. Justin Fields (above), Ohio State: In 10 games against Big Ten teams, he threw 30 touchdown passes and one interception.

2. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: He may not have a big arm, but Morgan is the ultimate gamer, especially in the clutch.

3. Sean Clifford, Penn State: There was little dropoff from Trace McSorley to the strong-armed Clifford last year.

4. Michael Penix, Indiana: Split time with Peyton Ramsey in 2019, but athleticism and arm strength won him the job.

5. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: Jack Coan's injury opens up this spot for Martinez, who played hurt all last season.

