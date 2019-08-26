1. Shea Patterson (above), Michigan: Transfer gave Michigan its best quarterbacking in the Jim Harbaugh era and should be improved.
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: Best thing about the dual-threat quarterback was he never once looked like a freshman.
3. Justin Fields, Ohio State: Was solid in limited snaps as a freshman at Georgia and he runs better than Dwayne Haskins.
4. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Hawkeyes hope Menominee native finds consistency, goes from good to great in third season as starter.
5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: Injured shoulder derailed his — and Michigan State's — season, but he's healthy again.