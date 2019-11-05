1. Jalen Smith, Maryland: Averages of 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a freshman should soar with Bruno Fernando gone.
2. Xavier Tillman (above), Michigan State: After averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in last 13 games, he is ready to rumble.
3. Nate Reuvers, UW: Someone has to fill Ethan Happ's shoes and junior has worked on his body and his game for two years.
4. Trevion Williams, Purdue: Athletic big was great in stretches last season, will play more in tandem with Matt Haarms.
5. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois: Sophomore can finish inside and shoot from outside, which he'll do more of this year.