Juwan Morgan

Indiana's Juwan Morgan averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers last season. 

1. Juwan Morgan, Indiana: Back at his natural position after injuries forced him into the pivot last year.

2. Jordan Murphy, Minnesota: He may be undersized, but he was one of Big Ten's most productive players.

3. Tyler Cook, Iowa: Returned after testing NBA waters and should be powerful low-post force for Hawkeyes.

4. Jalen Smith, Maryland: Co-favorite for freshman of the year in Big Ten with Indiana's Romeo Langford.

5. Evan Boudreaux, Purdue: Grad transfer from Dartmouth is a well-rounded player who has two seasons left.

