1. Juwan Morgan, Indiana: Back at his natural position after injuries forced him into the pivot last year.
2. Jordan Murphy, Minnesota: He may be undersized, but he was one of Big Ten's most productive players.
3. Tyler Cook, Iowa: Returned after testing NBA waters and should be powerful low-post force for Hawkeyes.
4. Jalen Smith, Maryland: Co-favorite for freshman of the year in Big Ten with Indiana's Romeo Langford.
5. Evan Boudreaux, Purdue: Grad transfer from Dartmouth is a well-rounded player who has two seasons left.