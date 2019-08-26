1. Michigan State: New coordinator Brad Salem will give the offense more juice and the defense should be the Big Ten's best.
2. Nebraska: Scott Frost didn't turn around Central Florida until his third season, but Cornhuskers might be ahead of schedule.
3. UW: Shaky quarterback play has held back the Badgers, so junior Jack Coan or true freshman Graham Mertz must come through.
4. Purdue: Boilermakers defense can't help but be better than it was in 2018 and offense has oodles of returning firepower.
5. Indiana: Experienced Hoosiers return every skill player of note, but it's hard to make headway in the loaded Big Ten East.