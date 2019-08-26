1. Michigan: Each of Jim Harbaugh's four seasons were a disappointment. Anything short of a title will run that streak to five.
2. Northwestern: West Division champs went 5-1 in Big Ten games decided by one score last season. That'll be hard to duplicate.
3. Penn State: Although still talented, Nittany Lions will be very young after losing five starters who had eligibility remaining.
4. Minnesota: Young Gophers were wildly inconsistent last season. Biggest problem with that? Minnesota is still a young team.
5. Iowa: Kirk Ferentz said Hawkeyes didn't do the little things well. If that changes, they could contend. If not, they won't.