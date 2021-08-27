 Skip to main content
Top five position groups
Top five position groups

Garrett Wilson

1. Ohio State receivers: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (above) combined for 73 catches, 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and there are players such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jameson Williams eager to emerge as complementary pieces.

2. UW linebackers: Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal are experienced playmakers on the inside, and Nick Herbig is a potential star at outside linebacker. Noah Burks has been a dependable player at the other outside spot, but the Badgers have recruited well at that position and Burks may get pushed by young players such as Darryl Peterson.

3. Ohio State offensive line: The Buckeyes have to replace two key starters after center Josh Myers (Green Bay) and guard Wyatt Davis (Minnesota) were selected on the second day of the NFL draft. No problem. The Buckeyes still have Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere along with plenty of highly recruited players who have been waiting for their turn to get on the field.

4. Iowa secondary: The Hawkeyes return all four starters, a group that includes senior cornerback Matt Hankins and senior free safety Jack Koerner.

5. Rutgers secondary: The Scarlet Knights return three starters and add cornerback Patrice Rene, a transfer from North Carolina. Avery Young has started 30 games at cornerback but may move to free safety.

