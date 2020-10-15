 Skip to main content
Top five position groups

Thayer Munford Ohio State Fiesta Bowl Football

1. Ohio State offensive line: Thayer Munford (above), Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers passed on NFL, will be high picks in 2021.

2. Penn State running backs: Journey Brown, Noah Cain, Devyn Ford combined for 1,647 yards and 6.2 yards per carry.

3. Purdue wide receivers: Rondale Moore was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018, David Bell was the same in 2019.

4. UW secondary: Rising star Reggie Pearson was lost to injury, but unit returns 11 others who have started games.

5. Ohio State linebackers: Nothing flashy about Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Pete Werner; they're just good.

