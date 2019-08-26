1. Michigan offensive line (above): Four returning starters — Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, Michael Onwenu and Cesar Ruiz — earned All-Big Ten honors.
2. Michigan State defensive line: Spartans led nation in run defense and four starters return up front, led by Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams.
3. Ohio State secondary: Three starters return and remaining spot will be handled by Jeffrey Okudah, a shutdown corner who was the fifth man.
4. UW running backs: Jonathan Taylor and third-down specialist Garrett Groshek are back, with two talented freshmen hoping to provide depth.
5. Michigan secondary: Cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus lead the way, with elite recruit Daxton Hill moving right in at safety.