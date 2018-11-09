Cassius Winston

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season. 

1. Carsen Edwards, Purdue: Scoring machine must make transition to running the show full-time this year.

2. Cassius Winston, Michigan State: There's nothing he can't do on offense, but must improve on defense.

3. Anthony Cowan, Penn State: Smart and tough, he emerged as an all-around force in his sophomore season.

4. Zavier Simpson, Michigan: Junior can pass and defend with anyone but must develop an outside shot.

5. Trent Frazier, Illinois: A dynamic two-way player as a freshman, Frazier could stand to add strength.

