1. Carsen Edwards, Purdue: Scoring machine must make transition to running the show full-time this year.
2. Cassius Winston, Michigan State: There's nothing he can't do on offense, but must improve on defense.
3. Anthony Cowan, Penn State: Smart and tough, he emerged as an all-around force in his sophomore season.
4. Zavier Simpson, Michigan: Junior can pass and defend with anyone but must develop an outside shot.
5. Trent Frazier, Illinois: A dynamic two-way player as a freshman, Frazier could stand to add strength.