Cassius Winston

1. Cassius Winston (above), Michigan State: Next step for reigning Big Ten Player of the Year will be to improve his defense.

2. Anthony Cowan, Maryland: Terps' leading scorer the past two seasons must reduce turnovers, improve 3-point shooting.

3. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois: Big Ten's most exciting player will be asked to do it all night, every night as a sophomore.

4. Zavier Simpson, Michigan: The ultimate team leader, Simpson will need to upgrade his scoring during senior season.

5. Geo Baker, Rutgers: Junior can score, distribute and defend. All he needs to do now is cut back on his turnovers.

