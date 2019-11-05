1. Cassius Winston (above), Michigan State: Next step for reigning Big Ten Player of the Year will be to improve his defense.
2. Anthony Cowan, Maryland: Terps' leading scorer the past two seasons must reduce turnovers, improve 3-point shooting.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
3. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois: Big Ten's most exciting player will be asked to do it all night, every night as a sophomore.
4. Zavier Simpson, Michigan: The ultimate team leader, Simpson will need to upgrade his scoring during senior season.
5. Geo Baker, Rutgers: Junior can score, distribute and defend. All he needs to do now is cut back on his turnovers.