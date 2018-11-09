Carsen Edwards

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, who averaged 18.5 points per game last season, is the Big Ten's top returning scorer. 

1. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue: Big Ten's top returning scorer must expand his role following graduation losses.

2. Ethan Happ, C, Wisconsin: Active senior is a five-tool player who can score, rebound, pass, block shots and steal the ball.

3. James Palmer Jr., SG, Nebraska: After leading Cornhuskers' revival last year, he looks to improve outside shooting.

4. Nick Ward, C, Michigan State: He lost his frontcourt pals to NBA draft, which should give him more room to operate.

5. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana: He is first top prospect from Indiana to commit to Hoosiers since Eric Gordon in 2007.

