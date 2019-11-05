1. Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State: Winston is a scorer, passer and leader who enters final season on a mission.
2. Jalen Smith (above), PF, Maryland: Smith considered jumping to the NBA but should explode with one season under his belt.
3. Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State: Tough-minded competitor carried Nittany Lions on his back throughout last season.
4. Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State: Nick Ward's injury opened the door for Tillman last year and now Ward is gone.
5. Anthony Cowan, PG, Maryland: Cowan has some Cassius Winston in him. If he has big junior year, Terps could contend.