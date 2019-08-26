1. Tyler Biadasz (above), C, UW: Could've entered NFL draft, but strong year could elevate nation's best center to first-round status.
2. Alaric Jackson, T, Iowa: Playing left tackle at Iowa is a ticket to NFL and the athletic Jackson is one of Hawkeyes' best.
2. Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan: Senior from Hartland Arrowhead takes a step up after twice being named second-team All-Big Ten.
4. Jon Runyan, T, Michigan: Was full-time starter for the first time as a junior and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
5. Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern: Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and UW's Cole Van Lanen have more potential, Slater has more experience.