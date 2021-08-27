 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five offensive linemen
0 Comments

Top five offensive linemen

  • 0
Thayer Munford

1. Thayer Munford (above), Ohio State: Munford was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at left tackle last season but may move to left guard this season so the Buckeyes can get their five best linemen on the field.

2. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ only returning starter on the line is a great one. Linderbaum was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy as a sophomore last season.

3. Rasheed Walker, Penn State: Walker has made 22 career starts at left tackle and is being projected as a 2022 NFL first-round pick by some.

4. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern: Skoronski stepped in as a true freshman and started every game at left tackle after Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season.

5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State: Petit-Frere, the bookend of the Buckeyes’ front five opposite Munford, was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches in his first season as a starter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics