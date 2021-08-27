Top five offensive linemen

1. Thayer Munford (above), Ohio State: Munford was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at left tackle last season but may move to left guard this season so the Buckeyes can get their five best linemen on the field.
2. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ only returning starter on the line is a great one. Linderbaum was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy as a sophomore last season.
3. Rasheed Walker, Penn State: Walker has made 22 career starts at left tackle and is being projected as a 2022 NFL first-round pick by some.
4. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern: Skoronski stepped in as a true freshman and started every game at left tackle after Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season.
5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State: Petit-Frere, the bookend of the Buckeyes’ front five opposite Munford, was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches in his first season as a starter.