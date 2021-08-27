Top five nonconference games

1. Oregon at Ohio State, Sept. 11: The Buckeyes and Ducks were scheduled to play in Eugene last season, but that game got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll meet in Columbus in what should be a good résumé builder for the winner.
2. UW vs. Notre Dame in Chicago, Sept. 25: The first meeting between these programs since 1964 will take place at Soldier Field and — as if the matchup needed any more hoopla — former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan likely will be directing the Fighting Irish offense.
3. Washington at Michigan, Sept. 11: Signature wins have been hard to come by during the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan. He’s got a chance to post one early in the season against one of the favorites in the Pac-12 Conference.
4. Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 11: The Hawkeyes have won the previous five meetings in this instate rivalry, but the Cyclones are coming off a 9-3 season and trending upward under Matt Campbell’s watch.
5. Nebraska at Oklahoma, Sept. 18: This used to be a heck of a matchup when the Cornhuskers and Sooners were Big Eight powerhouses. The programs are pretty far apart in college football’s echelon these days. One side story: A school that already left the Big 12 going against another with one foot out the door in that conference.