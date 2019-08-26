1. Notre Dame at Michigan, Oct. 26: Timing is curious as game is sandwiched between Big Ten roadies at Penn State and Maryland.
2. Northwestern at Stanford, Aug. 31: West Division champions open at the Cardinal, who have 40 wins over the past four seasons.
3. Arizona State at Michigan State, Sept. 14: Herm Edwards made a positive impact in his first season as coach of the Sun Devils.
4. Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 14: In-state rivalry takes on whole new meaning now that Cyclones are picked for third in Big 12.
5. TCU at Purdue, Sept. 14: Kudos to Boilermakers for bringing in Vanderbilt and TCU, picked for fourth in Big 12, back-to-back.
