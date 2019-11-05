1. Michigan State vs. Kentucky, Nov. 5, New York: Spartans, No. 1 in the preseason poll for the first time, open against No. 2 Wildcats.
2. Virginia at Purdue, Dec. 4: Many of the faces have changed, but a rematch of last year's Elite Eight doozy (above) qualifies as must-see TV.
3. Duke at Michigan State, Dec. 3: Spartans vs. No. 4 Blue Devils also features Cassius Winston vs. Tre Jones, two elite point guards.
4. Villanova at Ohio State, Nov. 13: No. 10 Villanova is just the start for No. 18 Buckeyes, who play North Carolina and Kentucky later.
5. Maryland at Seton Hall, Dec. 19: Seventh-ranked Terps' non-conference schedule is a breeze, except for a game at No. 13 Seton Hall.